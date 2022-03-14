The prize money pot for the Women’s FA Cup is to jump to £3m from £400,000, though it has not been confirmed how that will be spread throughout the competition.

It is still dwarfed by the men’s competition, which has a budget of £16m, with the winners receiving £1.8m. Chelsea only received £25,000 for lifting the Women’s FA Cup in December.

Their boss, Emma Hayes, has been leading calls for an increase for some time and criticised the Football Association for the disparity in funding.

“The fact that only 2 per cent of FA Cup prize money goes towards women’s football - that’s unbelievable,” Hayes previously.

“This has to shift, it really does. When we talk about the likes of Coventry going through a liquidation process or seeking a buyer, think about the impact an appearance in the FA Cup could make for them.”

The FA says the increase is a result in rising levels of interest in the women’s game and that work will now begin to determine how the money is split across the rounds.

"I'm delighted to be able to make this announcement of increased funding for the Vitality Women's FA Cup because it's going to benefit so many clubs across the women's football pyramid,” said the FA's director of women's football Baroness Sue Campbell.

"The FA Cup, whether men's or women's, is the biggest and best domestic cup competition in the world, and this increased investment from the FA highlights that we want clubs competing in it to be rewarded, while also highlighting our ongoing commitment to the women's game.

"Women's football continues to be in a growth phase and we are always looking to make improvements and investment to drive it forward and break new boundaries. This is certainly one of the most pleasing during my time with the organisation, because I know it means so much to so many."

The 2021 Women’s FA Cup final was not held until December because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Chelsea are the holders after beating Arsenal 3-0 at Wembley.

The quarter-finals of this year’s competition will be played on Friday and Saturday.

