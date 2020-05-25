Football

WSL season ended with immediate effect; no decision yet on final standings

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Caroline Weir of Man City in action during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Kingsmeadow on December 08, 2019

Image credit: Getty Images

ByMichael Hincks
an hour ago | Updated a minute ago
@MichaelHincks

The FA Women's Super League season has been ended with immediate effect, but no decision has been made on the final standings.

FA statement in full

The FA Women’s Super League & Women’s Championship Board has today confirmed the decision to end the 2019/20 season for the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and the FA Women’s Championship, with immediate effect.

Football

Atletico's Felix hurts knee in training

9 MINUTES AGO

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the FA Women’s Super League & Women’s Championship Board has been in regular consultation with clubs and key stakeholders from across both leagues to identify the most suitable and appropriate way to conclude the 2019/20 season, and to give clubs and players the clarity and support they need at this time.

Following overwhelming feedback from the clubs, the decision to bring an end to the 2019/20 season was made in the best interest of the women’s game. This will also enable clubs, the FA Women’s Super League & Women’s Championship Board and The FA to plan, prepare and focus on next season when football returns for the 2020/21 campaign.

Supporting the welfare of the clubs and players will continue to be our primary concern throughout this process, which also involved a robust and thorough examination of the logistical, operational and financial challenges that the game currently faces.

Following full and thorough consultation with the clubs, the FA Women’s Super League & Women’s Championship Board has discussed various recommendations which will be sent to The FA Board to determine the most appropriate sporting outcome for the 2019/20 season. This will include identifying the entries for the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League, which would be based on sporting merit from the 2019/20 Barclays FA Women’s Super League season.

We are not in a position to comment further until the FA Board has had sufficient time to consider all of the recommendations and options.

Football

AFC Champions League Fixtures

10 MINUTES AGO
Football

Ibrahimovic suffers injury in training - reports

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Atletico's Felix hurts knee in training

9 MINUTES AGO
Football

AFC Champions League Fixtures

10 MINUTES AGO
Football

Ibrahimovic suffers injury in training - reports

AN HOUR AGO
Bundesliga

How Dortmund can beat Bayern and blow Bundesliga title race wide open

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

00:01:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Werner fires hat-trick as Leipzig thrash Mainz as Ausburg deepen Schalke’s woes

00:02:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Highlights: Bayern exact revenge on Frankfurt with five-goal showing

00:01:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Barca boss gives Neymar fresh hope of a Nou Camp return – Euro Papers

00:01:05
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

YESTERDAY AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

22/05/2020 AT 10:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

22/05/2020 AT 09:14
Play Icon
Formula 1

Ericsson wants to be in more competitive car

16/08/2017 AT 17:08
Horse Racing

Dschingis Secret wins Longines Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten

14/08/2017 AT 22:59
Football

Philippe Coutinho not included in Liverpool’s Champions League squad

14/08/2017 AT 09:56
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Football

The Warm-Up: Chastened champions, El Clasico, Jonjo Shelvey’s head goes

14/08/2017 AT 06:32
World Championships

London braced for Bolt's farewell

12/08/2017 AT 12:34
Australian Open

Wawrinka and Tsonga argue in French – so what did they say?

24/01/2017 AT 08:36
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleBayern's Thiago to miss top game at Dortmund through injury
Next articleIbrahimovic suffers injury in training - reports