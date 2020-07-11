'Wonderfully infectious' – Tributes pour in for Jack Charlton

Tributes have flooded in for Jack Charlton after his death aged 85.

Charlton was part of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup squad and achieved unprecedented success as Republic of Ireland manager.

He spent his entire playing career at Leeds United, making his debut in 1953 and hanging up his boots 20 years later.

"We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life," his family said in a statement.

"He was a thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people. His loss will leave a huge hole in all our lives but we are thankful for a lifetime of happy memories."

Leeds released a tribute video featuring some of his greatest moments at the club, while England and Ireland also both saluted a great:

'Wonderfully infectious'

England strikers past and present, Sir Geoff Hurst, Gary Lineker and Marcus Rashford, also joined the chorus of tributes to Charlton.

