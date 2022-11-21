Football

World Cup 2022 in Qatar - Cameroon continue preparations for Switzerland Group G encounter

Cameroon will compete in their eighth World Cup in Qatar 2022, the most appearances for an African country. The Indomitable Lions' best performance came in 1990, when they reached the quarter finals but were defeated by England in extra time. Coach Rigobert Song players will try to advance from a tough Group G which features tournament favourites Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland.

00:01:35, an hour ago