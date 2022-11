Football

World Cup 2022 in Qatar - Fans at FIFA Fan Festival give reactions - 'We found the golden juice!'

Tens of thousands of football fans gathered at the FIFA Fan Festival to celebrate the opening of the World Cup tournament in Doha on Sunday. Draped with different national flags and wearing team jerseys, fans danced and sang while others remained outside of the gates trying to get in. Fans queued for drinks - including expensive beer.

00:01:52, 2 hours ago