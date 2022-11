Football

World Cup 2022 in Qatar: 'I am not the star' says Spain poster boy Pedri ahead of opening match

Spain midfielder Pedri said he doesn't "feel like the star of the team" as Spain's opener in the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Costa Rica is set to take place on Wednesday. After their Group E opener against Costa Rica, Spain turn their attention to battles against European giants Germany and Asia's Japan on Sunday and 1st December, respectively.

