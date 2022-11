Football

World Cup 2022 in Qatar - Switzerland gear up for Cameroon game in Group G with confidence

The Swiss national team continued their preparations on Monday for their World Cup opening game against Cameroon on Thursday. Murat Yakin's team come into the FIFA World Cup off the back of last Thursday's 2-0 friendly loss to Ghana in Abu Dhabi and face a tough group with World Cup favourites Brazil next up before they round off Group G against dark horses Serbia.

00:02:33, an hour ago