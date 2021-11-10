World Cup 2022 qualifying – The latest from North and South America, Africa, Asia and Oceania
The World Cup qualification process continues with teams across the globe observing and working out how they will make it to Qatar in 2022. Despite some teams looking set for a trip to the finals, others are looking fearfully over their shoulders. Here is a breakdown of the state of play in North America, South America, Asia, Africa and Oceania.
Argentina's Lionel Messi (R) celebrates after scoring against Bolivia during the South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires
Nigerian attacker Victor Osimhen (R) celebrate a goal with his teammates during the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match between Nigeria and Lesotho at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos
Image credit: Getty Images
Asia - AFC
The Asian qualifying campaign is its third round. From the 46 who originally began the process, the teams have been whittled down to two groups of six.
The top two teams from each group advance to the finals to join Qatar who qualify automatically as hosts and the two third place teams then face off in a playoff of which the winner then faces the inter-confederation playoff against a team from CONCACAF, CONMEBOL or OFC.
With just four matches played in the groups, Iran head Group A on 10 points ahead of South Korea on eight and Lebanon on five, while in Group B Saudi Arabia are top on 12 points with and Australia three points behind on nine and Oman and Japan both on six.
As things stand, all teams in both groups can theoretically still qualify and with fixtures running all the way until March, it will be some time before the picture becomes clearer.
Ten teams face off in a single group with the top four teams advancing to the finals and fifth place entering the inter-confederation playoff against a team from CONCACAF, AFC or OFC.
Brazil’s 31 points has virtually confirmed the playoff spot at the very least with one more win in the group continuing their perfect record of qualifying for every finals since the first tournament in 1930.
Raphinha of Brazil celebrates with teammates after scoring the third goal of his team during a match between Brazil and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Arena Amazonia
Image credit: Getty Images
Hot on their heels are Argentina on 25 points who need two wins from their remaining seven matches to seal a World Cup place.
Ecuador are currently third on 17 points with Colombia only ahead of Uruguay on goal difference and the latter in the playoff spot.
The third round group consists of eight teams with the top three qualifying for the World Cup and the fourth place team going into the inter-confederation playoff against a team from AFC, CONMEBOL or OFC.
Mexico head the table on 14 points ahead of the USA on 11 and Canada on 10. Currently occupying the playoff spot are Panana.
With just six of the 14 games played however, the complexion of the table could change dramatically by the end of the qualification process.