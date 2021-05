Football

'World Cup could be held every 2 years' says FIFA President Gianni Infantino at FIFA Congress

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has admitted that discussions over holding the World Cup every two years are taking place. Infantino was speacking at the latest FIFA Congress in Zurich and revealed that football's governing body will 'analyse' the possibility of changing the tournament calander with World Cups currently taking place every four years.

00:00:38, 33 minutes ago