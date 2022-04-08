England defeated North Macedonia 10-0 in Women’s World Cup qualifying on Friday night with Ellen White becoming the country’s second-highest all-time goalscorer.

White scored her 50th goal in Skopje to go ahead of Harry Kane and Bobby Charlton in the scoring records with Wayne Rooney leading on 53.

Ad

Beth Mead hit four and Ella Toone grabbed three for herself, and with three games remaining in the group, England top Group D.

World Cup Mapping out England's journey to the World Cup final 01/04/2022 AT 20:22

That brings England close to qualifying ahead of their game with Northern Ireland in Belfast on Tuesday.

England scored first through Arsenal striker Mead, who grabbed two goals in both the first and second halves.

The last time England played North Macedonia they beat the hosts 8-0 back in September, and are yet to concede a goal under new manager Sarina Wiegman in World Cup qualifying.

“An opponent that compared to us isn’t great but we have to make the game," Wiegman told ITV Sport. "We have to speed up the game. That’s what we tried to do. We scored 10 goals which is nice.

“It’s hard. We created lots of chances and sometimes we should have been more patient.”

On her 50th goal for her country, White said: "I think it’s pleasing to score.

"It’s a massive privilege [to be among Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney]. It’s a dream for me to play for England.

"For me it’s any way I can contribute to the team.

"It’s an incredible feeling to be among those amazing players.”

World Cup Southgate ready to wait for Ukraine resolution as England uncertainty 'irrelevant' 01/04/2022 AT 18:44