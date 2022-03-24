World Cup Qualification AFC / Matchday 9
Sharjah Stadium / 24.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/china-pr/teamcenter.shtml
China PR
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/saudi-arabia/teamcenter.shtml
Saudi Arabia
China PR - Saudi Arabia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
China PR logo
China PR
Saudi Arabia logo
Saudi Arabia
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

China PR

Saudi Arabia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Saudi ArabiaKSA
861119
2
JapanJPN
860218
3
AustraliaAUS
843115
4
OmanOMA
82248
5
China PRCHN
81255
Latest news

World Cup Qualification AFC

Minamino scores as Japan smash Mongolia 14-0

30/03/2021 at 13:02

