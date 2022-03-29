World Cup Qualification AFC / Matchday 10
Saitama Stadium / 29.03.2022
Japan
Not started
-
-
Vietnam
Japan - Vietnam

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Japan logo
Japan jersey
Japan
Vietnam logo
Vietnam
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Japan

Vietnam

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
JapanJPN
970221
2
Saudi ArabiaKSA
962120
3
AustraliaAUS
943215
4
OmanOMA
932411
5
China PRCHN
91356
6
VietnamVIE
91083
Latest news

World Cup Qualification AFC

Minamino scores as Japan smash Mongolia 14-0

30/03/2021 at 13:02

