IR Iran - United Arab Emirates

Follow the World Cup Qualification AFC live Football match between IR Iran and United Arab Emirates with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 1 February 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Dragan Skocic or Bert van Marwijk? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest IR Iran and United Arab Emirates news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for IR Iran and United Arab Emirates. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

