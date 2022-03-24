World Cup Qualification AFC / Matchday 9
King Fahd International Stadium / 24.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/iraq/teamcenter.shtml
Iraq
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/united-arab-emirates/teamcenter.shtml
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
Ad

Iraq - United Arab Emirates

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Iraq logo
Iraq
United Arab Emirates logo
United Arab Emirates
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Iraq

United Arab Emirates

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
IR IranIRN
871022
2
Korea RepublicKOR
862020
3
United Arab EmiratesUAE
82339
4
LebanonLBN
81346
5
IraqIRQ
80535
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

World Cup Qualification AFC

Minamino scores as Japan smash Mongolia 14-0

30/03/2021 at 13:02

Related matches

Korea Republic
-
-
IR Iran
24/03
Lebanon
-
-
Syria
24/03
IR Iran
-
-
Lebanon
29/03
United Arab Emirates
-
-
Korea Republic
29/03

Follow the World Cup Qualification AFC live Football match between Iraq and United Arab Emirates with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 24 March 2022.

Catch the latest Iraq and United Arab Emirates news and find up to date World Cup Qualification AFC standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.