Japan
Finished
0
4
-
1
0
11:30
07/06/21
Panasonic Stadium Suita
Tajikistan
World Cup Qualification AFC • Group F
Scores
  • 2nd Half
  • Japan
  • Tajikistan
  • 83'
  • UmarbaevSoirov
    83'
  • AsanoTaniguchi
    74'
  • Kawabe
    71'
  • HashimotoMorita
    68'
  • Hashimoto
    66'
  • TursunovBoboev
    66'
  • Furuhashi
    63'
  • SasakiOgawa
    62'
  • DzhalilovSamiev
    59'
  • Hashimoto
    51'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Japan
  • Tajikistan
  • NazarovDavlatmir
    45'
  • HaraguchiSakamoto
    45'
  • MinaminoKamada
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Japan
  • Tajikistan
  • Minamino
    40'
  • Panjshanbe
    9'
  • Furuhashi
    6'
avant-match

Japan - Tajikistan

Follow the World Cup Qualification AFC live Football match between Japan and Tajikistan with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 7 June 2021.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Hajime Moriyasu or Usmon Toshev? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Catch the latest Japan and Tajikistan news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Japan and Tajikistan. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.