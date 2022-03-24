World Cup Qualification AFC / Matchday 9
Seoul World Cup Stadium / 24.03.2022
Korea Republic
Not started
-
-
IR Iran
Korea Republic - IR Iran

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Korea Republic logo
Korea Republic jersey
Korea Republic
IR Iran logo
IR Iran jersey
IR Iran
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Korea Republic

IR Iran

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
IR IranIRN
871022
2
Korea RepublicKOR
862020
3
United Arab EmiratesUAE
82339
4
LebanonLBN
81346
5
IraqIRQ
80535
