Kyrgyz Republic
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    1
    0
    08:00
    07/06/21
    Yanmar Stadium Nagai
    Mongolia
    World Cup Qualification AFC • Group F
    Scores
    • 2nd Half
    • Kyrgyz Republic
    • Mongolia
    • MusabekovMoldozhunusov
      87'
    • Kozubaev
      84'
    • Abdurahmanov
      73'
    • AlykulovBokoleev
      71'
    • Tsend-AyuushOtgonbayar
      69'
    • GanboldSoyol-Erdene
      69'
    • RustamovAbdurahmanov
      64'
    • BernhardtIsrailov
      64'
    • Yusupov
      62'
    • Janserik
      57'
    • Amaraa
      50'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Kyrgyz Republic
    • Mongolia
    • Tuguldur
      45'
    • MijiddorjJanserik
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Kyrgyz Republic
    • Mongolia
    • Zhyrgalbek Uulu
      45'
    • Battur
      37'
    • Mijiddorj
      34'
    • Gerelt-Od
      15'
    avant-match

    Kyrgyz Republic - Mongolia

    Follow the World Cup Qualification AFC live Football match between Kyrgyz Republic and Mongolia with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 7 June 2021.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Aleksandr Krestinin or Shuichi Mase? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Catch the latest Kyrgyz Republic and Mongolia news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
    30
