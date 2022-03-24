World Cup Qualification AFC / Matchday 9
Saida International Stadium / 24.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lebanon/teamcenter.shtml
Lebanon
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/syria/teamcenter.shtml
Syria
Advertisement
Ad

Lebanon - Syria

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lebanon logo
Lebanon
Syria logo
Syria
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Lebanon

Syria

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
IR IranIRN
871022
2
Korea RepublicKOR
862020
3
United Arab EmiratesUAE
82339
4
LebanonLBN
81346
5
IraqIRQ
80535
6
SyriaSYR
80262
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

World Cup Qualification AFC

Minamino scores as Japan smash Mongolia 14-0

30/03/2021 at 13:02

Related matches

Korea Republic
-
-
IR Iran
24/03
Iraq
-
-
United Arab Emirates
24/03
IR Iran
-
-
Lebanon
29/03
United Arab Emirates
-
-
Korea Republic
29/03

Follow the World Cup Qualification AFC live Football match between Lebanon and Syria with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 24 March 2022.

Catch the latest Lebanon and Syria news and find up to date World Cup Qualification AFC standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.