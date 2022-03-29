World Cup Qualification AFC / Matchday 10
Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex / 29.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/oman/teamcenter.shtml
Oman
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/china-pr/teamcenter.shtml
China PR
Advertisement
Ad

Oman - China PR

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Oman logo
Oman
China PR logo
China PR
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Oman

China PR

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
JapanJPN
970221
2
Saudi ArabiaKSA
962120
3
AustraliaAUS
943215
4
OmanOMA
932411
5
China PRCHN
91356
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

World Cup Qualification AFC

Minamino scores as Japan smash Mongolia 14-0

30/03/2021 at 13:02

Related matches

Japan
-
-
Vietnam
29/03
Saudi Arabia
-
-
Australia
29/03
China PR
1
1
Saudi Arabia
Vietnam
0
1
Oman

Follow the World Cup Qualification AFC live Football match between Oman and China PR with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 March 2022.

Catch the latest Oman and China PR news and find up to date World Cup Qualification AFC standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.