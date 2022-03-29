World Cup Qualification AFC / Matchday 10
King Abdullah Sports City / 29.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/saudi-arabia/teamcenter.shtml
Saudi Arabia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/australia/teamcenter.shtml
Australia
Saudi Arabia - Australia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Saudi Arabia logo
Saudi Arabia
Australia logo
Australia jersey
Australia
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Saudi Arabia

Australia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
JapanJPN
970221
2
Saudi ArabiaKSA
962120
3
AustraliaAUS
943215
4
OmanOMA
932411
5
China PRCHN
91356
Latest news

World Cup Qualification AFC

Minamino scores as Japan smash Mongolia 14-0

30/03/2021 at 13:02

