Saudi Arabia - China PR

Follow the World Cup Qualification AFC live Football match between Saudi Arabia and China PR with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 12 October 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Hervé Renard or Tie Li? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Saudi Arabia and China PR news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Saudi Arabia and China PR. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

