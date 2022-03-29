World Cup Qualification AFC / Matchday 10
Al Maktoum Stadium / 29.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/united-arab-emirates/teamcenter.shtml
United Arab Emirates
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/korea-republic/teamcenter.shtml
Korea Republic
Advertisement
Ad

United Arab Emirates - Korea Republic

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
United Arab Emirates logo
United Arab Emirates
Korea Republic logo
Korea Republic jersey
Korea Republic
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

United Arab Emirates

Korea Republic

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Korea RepublicKOR
972023
2
IR IranIRN
971122
3
United Arab EmiratesUAE
92349
4
IraqIRQ
91538
5
LebanonLBN
91356
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

World Cup Qualification AFC

Minamino scores as Japan smash Mongolia 14-0

30/03/2021 at 13:02

Related matches

IR Iran
-
-
Lebanon
29/03
Syria
-
-
Iraq
29/03
Iraq
1
0
United Arab Emirates
Lebanon
0
3
Syria

Follow the World Cup Qualification AFC live Football match between United Arab Emirates and Korea Republic with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:45 on 29 March 2022.

Catch the latest United Arab Emirates and Korea Republic news and find up to date World Cup Qualification AFC standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.