The Egyptian FA says it players were subjected to racist abuse from Senegal fans during their World Cup play-off on Tuesday night.
The nation’s football governing body also claims Senegal supporters threw bottles and rocks at players during the warm-ups and attacked the team bus as it approached the stadium.
Ad
The Egypt FA said in a statement: "The Egypt national team have been exposed to racism with offensive signs in the stands against the Egyptian players in general, and Mohamed Salah in particular.
Transfers
Barca weigh up forward options, and don’t rule out Enrique to Man Utd - Paper Round
"The crowd also intimidated the players by throwing bottles and rocks on them during the warm-up.
"The Egyptian group's buses have also been exposed to assaults that led to broken windows and injuries; filed with pictures and videos as proof in the complaint submitted."
Footage captured dozens of lasers targeting Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah during Egypt’s crucial shootout defeat to Senegal, who won 3-1 to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The tie had finished 1-1 on aggregate, with the second leg on Tuesday night taking place in Senegal, where home supporters were seen directing lasers at Egypt players throughout the match.
There was also trouble after Ghana booked their place in Qatar as they edged past Nigeria on away goals thanks to Thomas Partey's early strike.
Videos surfaced on social media appearing to show Nigeria fans storming the pitch at full-time and breaking stadium seats at the Abuja National Stadium. Police used tear gas to disperse crowds.
World Cup
Salah has big say as Egypt claim narrow win over Senegal in first leg of World Cup qualifier
Football
Mane v Salah II, Nigeria-Ghana rivalry renewed, Dark Horses clash: Africa's World Cup playoffs
Related Matches
Senegal
1
0
Egypt
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad