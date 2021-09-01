Central African Republic - Cabo Verde

Follow the World Cup Qualification CAF live Football match between Central African Republic and Cabo Verde with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 1 September 2021.





Catch the latest Central African Republic and Cabo Verde news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Central African Republic and Cabo Verde. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

