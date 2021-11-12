Djibouti - Algeria

Follow the World Cup Qualification CAF live Football match between Djibouti and Algeria with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 12 November 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Julien Mette or Djamel Belmadi? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Djibouti and Algeria news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Djibouti and Algeria. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

