Guinea - Sudan

Follow the World Cup Qualification CAF live Football match between Guinea and Sudan with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 9 October 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Didier Six or Hubert Velud? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Guinea and Sudan news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Guinea and Sudan. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

