World Cup Qualification CAF / Matchday 1
National Stadium / 25.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/mali/teamcenter.shtml
Mali
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tunisia/teamcenter.shtml
Tunisia
Advertisement
Ad

Mali - Tunisia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Mali logo
Mali
Tunisia logo
Tunisia
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Mali

Tunisia

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

World Cup Qualification CAF

Morocco flee Guinea following attempted coup, Liverpool working on Keita return

06/09/2021 at 11:13

Related matches

DR Congo
-
-
Morocco
25/03
Cameroon
-
-
Algeria
25/03
Egypt
-
-
Senegal
25/03

Follow the World Cup Qualification CAF live Football match between Mali and Tunisia with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 25 March 2022.

Catch the latest Mali and Tunisia news and find up to date World Cup Qualification CAF standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.