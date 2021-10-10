Mauritania - Tunisia

Follow the World Cup Qualification CAF live Football match between Mauritania and Tunisia with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 10 October 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Corentin Martins or Mondher Kbaier? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Mauritania and Tunisia news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Mauritania and Tunisia. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

