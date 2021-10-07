Rwanda - Uganda

Follow the World Cup Qualification CAF live Football match between Rwanda and Uganda with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 7 October 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Vincent Mashami or Milutin Sredojevic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Rwanda and Uganda news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Rwanda and Uganda. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

