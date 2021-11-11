South Africa - Zimbabwe

Follow the World Cup Qualification CAF live Football match between South Africa and Zimbabwe with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 11 November 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Hugo Broos or Norman Mapeza? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest South Africa and Zimbabwe news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for South Africa and Zimbabwe. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

