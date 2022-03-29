Dozens of lasers were aimed at Mohamed Salah before the Egypt forward skied his penalty in the crucial World Cup qualifying shootout defeat to Senegal.
In a repeat of the Africa Cup of Nations final earlier this year, Senegal sealed a shootout victory over Egypt – this time to reach the 2022 World Cup.
The tie had finished 1-1 on aggregate, with the second leg on Tuesday night taking place in Senegal, where home supporters were seen directing lasers at Egypt players throughout the match.
And with the stakes at their highest, and a World Cup place on the line, Salah was showered with lasers when taking Egypt’s first penalty in the shootout.
The Liverpool forward blazed his penalty over when looking to put one past Edouard Mendy, although the miss did not prove too crucial initially given the first four spot-kicks failed to find the net.
However, Senegal soon seized the advantage, with Sadio Mane once more the hero, sealing a 3-1 shootout win less than two months after he scored the winner in the AFCON final.
Ghana also booked their place in Qatar as they edged past Nigeria on away goals thanks to Thomas Partey's early strike. They were later joined by Morocco and Tunisia, with the tie between Algeria and Cameroon going to extra time.
