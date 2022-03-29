In a repeat of the Africa Cup of Nations final earlier this year, Senegal sealed a shootout victory over Egypt – this time to reach the 2022 World Cup.

Ad

The tie had finished 1-1 on aggregate, with the second leg on Tuesday night taking place in Senegal, where home supporters were seen directing lasers at Egypt players throughout the match.

World Cup Every team that has qualified for the 2022 World Cup 41 MINUTES AGO

And with the stakes at their highest, and a World Cup place on the line, Salah was showered with lasers when taking Egypt’s first penalty in the shootout.

The Liverpool forward blazed his penalty over when looking to put one past Edouard Mendy, although the miss did not prove too crucial initially given the first four spot-kicks failed to find the net.

However, Senegal soon seized the advantage, with Sadio Mane once more the hero, sealing a 3-1 shootout win less than two months after he scored the winner in the AFCON final.

World Cup Qualification CAF Mane breaks Egypt hearts again as Senegal win shootout to reach World Cup 6 HOURS AGO