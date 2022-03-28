Canada have qualified for a men’s World Cup for the first time since 1986 after a 4-0 win over Jamaica.

Victory meant Canada are guaranteed a top-three finish in qualifying for Qatar 2022.

Cyle Larin and Tajon Buchanan put Canada 2-0 up at half-time before goals from Junior Hoilett and Adrian Mariappa secured them a place in Qatar.

English coach John Herdman said afterwards: “We just qualified for the World Cup, this is a legit football country."

"When I first took over and I said, 'We're going to qualify for the World Cup', I don't think they believed us. I'm happy for them because all of these fans have waited and waited and waited, and hung in with us - and we're going.

"I think this country never believed in us because we've given them nothing to believe in. They believe now.

"This is the time for everyone to get behind football and unite because we can be a powerhouse."

Midfielder Jonathan Osorio told Sportsnet: "It's a dream come true. We all dreamed of this as little kids, and as a Canadian that was impossible.

"And today, the impossible happened. It's an incredible feeling."

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 27: Canada celebrates after the final whistle following a 2022 World Cup Qualifying match against Jamaica at BMO Field on March 27, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

Defender Richie Laryea added: "It's crazy, it's a great feeling. These guys, everyone on this team worked so hard for this moment. To do it here in Toronto where a lot of the guys are from, it's f****** incredible."

USA, Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama are all competing for the final two automatic Concacaf qualifying places.

Mexico and USA, who are facing El Salvador and Costa Rica respectively on Wednesday, only need a draw from their final qualifying game to book their place in Qatar.

Costa Rica would need a big win against USA and results to go their way to finish in the top three.

The fourth-placed country in the eight-team table will enter a play-off against the winner of Wednesday's final of Oceania qualifying between the Solomon Islands and New Zealand.

