Canada continued their march towards the World Cup after recording a sixth straight CONCACAF World Cup qualifying win over El Salvador.
Goals from Atiba Hutchinson and Jonathan David were enough to grab the three points in San Salvador which keeps them four points clear in the race to Qatar.
The USA remain in their slipstream though as they coasted past Honduras 3-0 at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota. In extraordinary conditions which reached as low as -16 celsius, the fixture was given the go-ahead and the hosts wasted no time in putting their opponents to the sword.
First on the scoresheet was Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie in just the eighth minute, before Walker Zimmeman doubled their lead before half-time.
Chelsea's Christian Pulisic - who has been candid about his struggles in West London this season - only came on in the 64th minute, but struck just three minutes later to make it three.
With the USA electing to play their fixtures in certain locations to reduce their environmental impact, they may have to battle extreme temperatures once again to secure their qualification.
Mexico kept pace with the USMNT on 21 points by beating Panama at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. It was a tight tussle throughout but Wolves' Raul Jimenez converted from the penalty spot on 80 minutes to give his side the victory.
The final match on Wednesday night saw Costa Rica squeeze past Jamaica 1-0 with ex-Arsenal forward Joel Campbell the goalscorer.
Just three more rounds remain in the race to make the showpiece tournament later this year, with the final round scheduled for March 30.
