Bahamas - Trinidad and Tobago

Follow the World Cup Qualification CONCACAF live Football match between Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 5 June 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Nesley Jean or Terry Fenwick? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

