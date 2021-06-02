Cuba - British Virgin Islands

Follow the World Cup Qualification CONCACAF live Football match between Cuba and British Virgin Islands with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:30 on 2 June 2021.





Catch the latest Cuba and British Virgin Islands news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Cuba and British Virgin Islands. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

