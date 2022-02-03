El Salvador - Canada

Follow the World Cup Qualification CONCACAF live Football match between El Salvador and Canada with Eurosport. The match starts at 02:00 on 3 February 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Hugo Pérez or John Herdman? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest El Salvador and Canada news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for El Salvador and Canada. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

