World Cup Qualification CONCACAF / Matchday 13
Estadio Cuscatlán / 27.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/el-salvador/teamcenter.shtml
El Salvador
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/costa-rica-1/teamcenter.shtml
Costa Rica
Advertisement
Ad

El Salvador - Costa Rica

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
El Salvador logo
El Salvador
Costa Rica logo
Costa Rica jersey
Costa Rica
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

El Salvador

Costa Rica

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

World Cup Qualification CONCACAF

Round-up: Canada closing on World Cup place, USA beat Honduras

03/02/2022 at 09:43

World Cup Qualification CONCACAF

‘Almost beyond repair’ – Donovan ‘incredibly disappointed’ by McKennie

07/09/2021 at 09:31

Related matches

Canada
-
-
Jamaica
27/03
USA
-
-
Panama
27/03

Follow the World Cup Qualification CONCACAF live Football match between El Salvador and Costa Rica with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:05 on 27 March 2022.

Catch the latest El Salvador and Costa Rica news and find up to date World Cup Qualification CONCACAF standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.