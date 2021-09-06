El Salvador - Honduras

Follow the World Cup Qualification CONCACAF live Football match between El Salvador and Honduras with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 6 September 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Hugo Pérez or Fabián Coito? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest El Salvador and Honduras news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for El Salvador and Honduras. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

