Jamaica - Costa Rica

Follow the World Cup Qualification CONCACAF live Football match between Jamaica and Costa Rica with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 3 February 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Paul Hall or Luis Fernando Suárez? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Jamaica and Costa Rica news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Jamaica and Costa Rica. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

