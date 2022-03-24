World Cup Qualification CONCACAF / Matchday 12
National Stadium / 24.03.2022
Jamaica
Not started
-
-
El Salvador
Jamaica - El Salvador

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Jamaica logo
Jamaica
El Salvador logo
El Salvador
0

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Jamaica

El Salvador

Most appearances

Latest news

World Cup Qualification CONCACAF

Round-up: Canada closing on World Cup place, USA beat Honduras

03/02/2022 at 09:43

World Cup Qualification CONCACAF

‘Almost beyond repair’ – Donovan ‘incredibly disappointed’ by McKennie

07/09/2021 at 09:31

