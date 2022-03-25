World Cup Qualification CONCACAF / Matchday 12
Estadio Azteca / 25.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/mexico/teamcenter.shtml
Mexico
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/usa-2/teamcenter.shtml
USA
Advertisement
Ad

Mexico - USA

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Mexico logo
Mexico jersey
Mexico
USA logo
USA jersey
USA
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Mexico

USA

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

World Cup Qualification CONCACAF

Round-up: Canada closing on World Cup place, USA beat Honduras

03/02/2022 at 09:43

World Cup Qualification CONCACAF

‘Almost beyond repair’ – Donovan ‘incredibly disappointed’ by McKennie

07/09/2021 at 09:31

Related matches

Jamaica
-
-
El Salvador
23:05
Panama
-
-
Honduras
25/03

Follow the World Cup Qualification CONCACAF live Football match between Mexico and USA with Eurosport. The match starts at 02:00 on 25 March 2022.

Catch the latest Mexico and USA news and find up to date World Cup Qualification CONCACAF standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.