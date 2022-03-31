The USA showed once again how much improvement they will need to have a successful World Cup, after making it through to tomorrow’s draw despite defeat to Costa Rica - while Mexico also secured their place in Qatar.

Gregg Berhalter’s side knew only a heavy defeat would stop them from reaching the winter tournament, but after a qualifying campaign which has failed to convince, they went down 2-0 to the central Americans - who will take on New Zealand in a play-off to reach the tournament.

Mexico were more convincing, beating El Salvador 2-0, with Wolves striker Raul Jimenez among the scorers, to finish behind already-qualified Canada.

Despite finishing on a whimper, the mood was good in the US squad after sealing their place in Qatar, with defender Walker Zimmerman saying they were taking in the moment to celebrate.

“The party is going. I think we have run out of beer,” he said.

“Coming into the locker room, everyone just decided, you know what, we realized our goal, which was to qualify, and we did that, so everyone kind of forgot about tonight. We put ourselves in that position, where we could afford to do that."

Both the USA and Mexico will be among the second seeds for tomorrow’s draw, in pot 2, and although Canada outperformed both in qualifying, they will be in pot 4.

In last night's other qualifying match, Newcastle's Chris Wood was amongst the scorers as New Zealand thrashed the Solomon Islands 5-0 - setting up an Intercontinental Play-off tie with Costa Rica in June.

