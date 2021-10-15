Lionel Messi has questioned the refereeing of a Brazilian official after Argentina survived a squeaky World Cup qualifier against Peru.

Lionel Scaloni's side registered just two shots on target in a tight encounter at El Monumental, with Lautaro Martinez's goal just before half-time deciding the match 1-0.

On a blustery night in Buenos Aires, Paris Saint-Germain star Messi was not happy with the officiating of Wilton Sampaio.

Argentina captain Messi suggested it followed a pattern of poor performances from the 39-year-old when in charge of his national team's games.

"[It was a] hard match, difficult to play." Messi posted on Instagram. "[There was] lots of wind, they put men behind the ball leaving few spaces.

"The referee whenever he directs us does the same, it seems that he does it on purpose.

"But hey, three important points that bring us closer to the goal."

The Messi-led side are also yet to lose but have drawn on four occasions.

Lionel Messi of Argentina speaks to referee Wilton Sampaio during a match between Argentina and Peru as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Monumental

They lead third-placed Ecuador with eight points and have a game in hand, with their encounter with their Brazilian neighbours suspended in early September.

The top four sides come the conclusion of the 18-match qualifying home-and-away league will progress automatically to the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

