Raphinha scored twice as Brazil continued their unbeaten World Cup qualifying campaign with a 4-1 cruise to victory over Uruguay in Manaus.

The Leeds United winger produced another fine performance for his national side to power the CONMEBOL qualifying table toppers to a strong victory.

Neymar opened the scoring early on after rounding goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, with Raphinha swiftly adding a second.

He completed his brace after half-time with a delightful counter-attacking goal, before substitute Gabigol restored the three-goal advantage after Luis Suarez had notched a consolation for the visitors at the Arena da Amazonia.

"This couldn't be more memorable for me," Raphinha said. "This is me fulfilling my childhood dream. It's so gratifying to score.

"It's going to be very difficult to forget this night."

Brazil were dominant at times as Uruguay struggled to cope with a dynamic forward line also including Lucas Paqueta and Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus.

Muslera was troubled regularly by the Brazilians, making a succession of strong stops to keep the margin at least manageable.

Brazil are now six points clear of Argentina in the South American qualifying group for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Tite's side have dropped just two points so far and have now scored 26 times in 11 games.

Argentina, meanwhile, battled to a narrow victory over a resolute Peru in Buenos Aires.

Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal of the encounter just before half-time with an Argentina sided including Lionel Messi largely unable to force clear openings.

The top four teams qualify automatically for next year's World Cup, with places three and four currently occupied by Ecuador and Colombia, who have played 12 games.

