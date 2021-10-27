CONMEBOL is the latest footballing organisation to reject FIFA’s proposals for a biennial World Cup.

Last week European Leagues rejected the idea, which prompted reports that FIFA would attempt to find consensus instead of seeing the proposals voted down.

Ad

On Wednesday the CONMEBOL Council announced its decision from a meeting in Paraguay.

World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Messi questions Brazilian referee after Argentina's narrow win over Peru 15/10/2021 AT 08:22

The governing body released a statement saying : "There are no reasons, benefits or justification for the change promoted by FIFA. In view of this, the ten countries that make up CONMEBOL confirm that they will not participate in a World Cup organized every two years.

"The project in question turns its back on almost 100 years of world football tradition, ignoring the history of one of the most important sporting events on the planet. CONMEBOL supports the World Cup currently in force, with its terms and classification systems, because it has proven to be a successful model, based on sporting excellence and that rewards effort, talent and planned work.

Arsene Wenger’s proposals have attracted opprobrium ever since their original announcement, with FIFPro objecting to the amount of football being played, and clubs being concerned that economic power would shift to FIFA.

World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Raphinha scores twice as Brazil cruise to qualifying victory over Uruguay 15/10/2021 AT 07:51