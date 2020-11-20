Colombia’s James Rodriguez has strongly denied reports he was involved in a dressing-room bust-up after the national team’s 6-1 defeat by Ecuador in a World Cup qualifier this week.

"I DENY all kinds of supposed information alluding to mistreatment, aggressions, disputes or any kind of controversy between players and that mentions me as a protagonist," Rodriguez said in a statement on Twitter.

Rodriguez acknowledged that Colombia are struggling but said the squad, which contains experienced players from several top European leagues as well as Colombia, is united.

"We need to dispel any kind of doubts about the harmony and atmosphere in the dressing-room if we are to qualify for Qatar," Rodriguez said.

