Colombia’s James Rodriguez has strongly denied reports he was involved in a dressing-room bust-up after the national team’s 6-1 defeat by Ecuador

The Everton midfielder said the speculation about confrontations between team-mates after the loss were "slander" designed to create discord in the struggling squad.

Premier League James gives Everton fitness boost ahead of Man United clash 06/11/2020 AT 15:11

"I DENY all kinds of supposed information alluding to mistreatment, aggressions, disputes or any kind of controversy between players and that mentions me as a protagonist," Rodriguez in a statement on Twitter.

The defeat in Quito was Colombia’s heaviest qualifying loss since 1977 and left them with just four points from their first four World Cup qualifiers on the road to Qatar 2022.

Rodriguez acknowledged that Colombia are struggling but said the squad, which contains experienced players from several top European leagues as well as Colombia, is united.

"We need to dispel any kind of doubts about the harmony and atmosphere in the dressing-room if we are to qualify for Qatar," Rodriguez said.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)