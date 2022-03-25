Follow the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL live Football match between Argentina and Venezuela with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:30 on 25 March 2022.

Catch the latest Argentina and Venezuela news and find up to date World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.