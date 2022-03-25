World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL / Matchday 17
La Bombonera / 25.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/argentina-1/teamcenter.shtml
Argentina
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/venezuela/teamcenter.shtml
Venezuela
Advertisement
Ad

Argentina - Venezuela

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Argentina logo
Argentina jersey
Argentina
Venezuela logo
Venezuela
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Argentina

Venezuela

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BrazilBRA
17125041
2
ArgentinaARG
16106036
3
EcuadorECU
1774625
4
UruguayURU
1765623
5
PeruPER
1764722
10
VenezuelaVEN
16311210
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL

Abandoned Brazil v Argentina qualifier to be replayed, four players receive bans

14/02/2022 at 17:47

World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL

'The importance of VAR' - Alisson saved from two red cards in fiery Brazil clash

28/01/2022 at 10:08

Related matches

Paraguay
1
0
Ecuador
17'
Uruguay
0
0
Peru
10'
Colombia
0
0
Bolivia
17'

Follow the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL live Football match between Argentina and Venezuela with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:30 on 25 March 2022.

Catch the latest Argentina and Venezuela news and find up to date World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.