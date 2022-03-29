World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL / Matchday 18
Estadio Hernando Siles / 30.03.2022
Bolivia
Not started
-
-
Brazil
Bolivia - Brazil

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bolivia logo
Bolivia
Brazil logo
Brazil jersey
Brazil
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Bolivia

Brazil

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BrazilBRA
17134043
2
ArgentinaARG
17116039
3
EcuadorECU
1774625
4
UruguayURU
1774625
5
PeruPER
1763821
9
BoliviaBOL
17431015
Latest news

World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL

Di Maria hints at international retirement

Yesterday at 10:27

World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL

Abandoned Brazil v Argentina qualifier to be replayed, four players receive bans

14/02/2022 at 17:47

