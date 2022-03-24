World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL / Matchday 17
Maracanã / 24.03.2022
Brazil
Not started
-
-
Chile
Brazil - Chile

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Brazil logo
Brazil jersey
Brazil
Chile logo
Chile jersey
Chile
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Brazil

Chile

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BrazilBRA
16124040
2
ArgentinaARG
16106036
3
EcuadorECU
1674525
4
UruguayURU
1664622
5
PeruPER
1663721
6
ChileCHI
1654719
Latest news

World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL

Abandoned Brazil v Argentina qualifier to be replayed, four players receive bans

14/02/2022 at 17:47

World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL

'The importance of VAR' - Alisson saved from two red cards in fiery Brazil clash

28/01/2022 at 10:08

Related matches

Paraguay
-
-
Ecuador
23:30
Uruguay
-
-
Peru
23:30
Colombia
-
-
Bolivia
23:30

